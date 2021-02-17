Wind & Snow Could Make for Dangerous Travel in SE Wyoming Friday

Strong winds combined with snow could make for dangerous travel along portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming Friday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

Snow showers remain in the forecast, light at first, becoming heavier over the weekend over the mountains, light elsewhere. The combination of winds and snow Friday could lead to potentially dangerous conditions along the I-80 corridor, Arlington to Elk Mountain, between Rawlins and Laramie and along the I-25 corridor near Bordeaux, between Cheyenne and Wheatland due to blowing and drifting snow. Blowing snow could result in visibilities below one half mile at times. Expect some drifting snow across area roadways. Those traveling across eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska should check the latest forecast and road conditions. Before hitting the roads, make sure you have an emergency supply kit in your vehicle, let relatives or friends know of your travel plans, and be safe!

Get our free mobile app