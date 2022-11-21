With the exception of some strong winds and mountain snow, it doesn't appear that the weather will be too much of an issue in southeast Wyoming this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry before strong winds usher in a cold front Wednesday.

"Some mountain snow showers possible behind the front Wednesday afternoon and evening," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

Thanksgiving looks to be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy, with highs in the 30s west of Interstate 25 and highs in the 40s east of I-25.

Black Friday shoppers will be treated to the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s west of I-25 and highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s east of I-25, before strong winds return to the wind-prone areas Saturday.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

21/145AM: Greetings! Pretty benign weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the upcoming week. Only issues will be strong winds in the wind prone areas Wednesday and again Saturday. A cold front moves through Wednesday that will create these stronger winds ahead of the front. Some mountain snow showers possible behind the front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thanksgiving forecast looking pretty nice with afternoon highs in the 60s across the Panhandle and 50s across southeast Wyoming. Here's hoping you have a great Thanksgiving Day with your family and friends!

11 Unwritten Wyoming Rules To Best Enjoy Thanksgiving