Win VIP Package for ‘Name That Tune’ Benefitting Iris Clubhouse Nov. 18th

Name That Tune is a game show-themed fundraiser to raise funds for Iris Clubhouse and awareness of its impact on our community and the members who attend and we want to send you as a VIP guest.

Did you know that one in five adults will experience mental illness in their lives? That's approximately 3500 residents of Casper - that's an astonishing number and more than likely has grown since the start of 2020.

The event will take place at the Wolcott Galleria on November 18th with happy hour starting at 5:30pm and the show starting at 6:30pm. This is how the game works. We will have 5 teams of 3-5 people from different professions battle in a tournament style game with Chad Lore playing the songs and Heidi Foy as Master of Ceremonies. Teams will compete at naming the tune in each round until only one team is standing. If the round results in a tie the audience will bid on their favorite team in the form of a paddle raise. The team with the highest dollar amount wins that question.

Enter bellow for you chance to win a VIP package to the event, a $200 value. VIP package includes: prime seating, 4 drink tickets from Backwards, 4 admission tickets, and swag from Chad Lore.

Tickets to Name That Tune are still available here.