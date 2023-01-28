Win 4 Tix for Toughest Monster Truck Tour Feb. 11th in Casper

For one night only, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center. Saturday, Feb. 11th, 2023 at 7:00 pm, and we want to hook you up with FREE tickets!

Besides Dozer and Rat Attack, the line-up will also include the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, Tailgator, Buckshot, and Holeshot. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

We want to give you 4 tickets for the family!

Simply fill out the form below and you are in for a chance to win! Good luck!