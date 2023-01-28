Win 4 Tix for Toughest Monster Truck Tour Feb. 11th in Casper

DJ Nyke, Townsquare Media

For one night only, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center. Saturday, Feb. 11th, 2023 at 7:00 pm, and we want to hook you up with FREE tickets!

Besides Dozer and Rat Attack, the line-up will also include the dump truck-themed Dirt Crew, Tailgator, Buckshot, and Holeshot. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

We want to give you 4 tickets for the family!

Simply fill out the form below and you are in for a chance to win! Good luck!

