Wildlife Officials Killed a Grizzly Bear After It Killed a Cow
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they have killed a grizzly bear after it killed a cow on private land in southwestern Montana outside Yellowstone National Park.
The adult male bear had killed a cow in Park County last week and was euthanized following consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Grizzly bears are a protected species in the U.S outside Alaska.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said it was the second removal of a bear this year in the area of the state around Yellowstone.
