Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend.

It's rather unusual when you look at the details.

If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications.

Does anything stand out to you?

The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's.

They are no longer being produced.

It was originally designed as a flight trainer.

The Aero L-39 Albatros is a high-performance jet trainer designed and produced in Czechoslovakia by Aero Vodochody. It is the most widely used jet trainer in the world; in addition to performing basic and advanced pilot training, it has also flown combat missions in a light-attack role. Unusually, the aircraft never received a NATO reporting name. (Wikipedia). But this plane is not a flight trainer anymore. A closer look reveals some unique modifications. Notice the ball under for camera and more.

attachment-Survalence Plane Casper Wyoming Photo By Glenn Woods camera loading...

The purpose is to take video and pictures, and probably in the inferred range, maybe more.

The back seat window is tinted, and even more tinted at the top of the canopy, so the camera operator can see his screens.

The owner of this airplane is listed as COASTAL DEFENSE INC MILL HALL , PA, US.

It might just be passing through.

So it's missions, at this time, is to surveil what, exactly?

No idea. Nobody at the airport knew and if they did they weren't talking.

It would have been nice to hang around to meet the pilot and camera operator.

They might have described their missions as totally innocent.

But what's the fun in that?

Lets put our tin hats on.

WHY NOT?

