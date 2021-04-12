WHP: Speed May Be to Blame for Deadly Crash Near Shoshoni

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly crash near Shoshoni Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. near milepost 121 on U.S. 26.

The patrol says 43-year-old Shell, Wyoming resident Tyler Spencer was headed north when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it several times.

Spencer was buckled up but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.