Got whole milk? The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s time to “drink up.”

On Jan. 11, the USDA shared a social media post featuring former President Donald Trump with a milk mustache, reminiscent of the classic “Got Milk?” ads. The image, accompanied by the hashtag #DrinkWholeMilk, has already racked up millions of views and thousands of comments online.

The post is part of a broader initiative under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who on Jan. 7 released new dietary guidelines emphasizing full-fat dairy, protein, and “healthy fats.” In the updated food pyramid, grains—once the foundation of a healthy diet—have been moved to the smallest category, while protein, dairy, fats, fruits, and vegetables now dominate the top.

The shift has sparked debate among nutrition experts. Full-fat dairy is a rich source of protein, calcium, and fat-soluble vitamins, and it can help people feel full longer. But experts caution that high intake of saturated fat—such as from whole milk, cheese, and butter—can quickly exceed the recommended daily limit of 10% of calories from saturated fats.

The American Heart Association urged caution in response to the guidelines, recommending low-fat or fat-free dairy options for heart health. Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health also noted that three servings of full-fat dairy a day could nearly reach the daily saturated fat limit for a 2,000-calorie diet, even before factoring in other protein and fat sources.

Wyoming, a state with a significant dairy and livestock industry, has been watching the USDA’s guidelines closely. Now the public waits and watches how the new recommendations impact local farmers, school nutrition programs, and public health initiatives.

The USDA under President Trump also focused on supporting farmers with policies including $12 billion in “Farmer Bridge Payments” for market disruptions, promotion of biofuels like E15, and new crop insurance programs. These actions aimed to prioritize domestic food production while promoting whole foods and reducing processed foods in the American diet.

While some celebrate the push toward whole-fat dairy as a return to more natural, nutrient-rich foods, others remain skeptical, questioning the link between saturated fat and heart health, and raising concerns about the influence of the dairy industry.

