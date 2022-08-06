Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case

Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case

aijohn784

A 32-year-old Weld County man has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a highway in Larimer County being shut down for about an hour early this morning.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 2 a.m. when a woman flagged down a sheriff's deputy near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Larimer County.

She told deputies that a man she believed to be armed had kidnapped her. Deputies, investigators, and members of the Larimer County All Hazard/Crisis Response Team were called to the scene. Highway 34 was closed down for about an hour while the investigation continued.

They caught up with the suspect, 32-year-old Abraham Martinez of Greeley. According to the post, Martinez has been booked for warrants on several charges:

''Felony Arrest Warrant for Vehicular Eluding, bond $300.00
Failure to Appear Misdemeanor Warrant, Driving Under Restraint, bond $2000.00
Failure to Appear Misdemeanor Warrant, Criminal Mischief, bond $1000.00
The Greeley Police Department will be the primary agency investigating the alleged kidnapping complaint.
No further information will be provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office."

2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top