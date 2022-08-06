Weld County Man Arrested In Alleged Kidnapping Case

A 32-year-old Weld County man has been arrested for an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a highway in Larimer County being shut down for about an hour early this morning.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 2 a.m. when a woman flagged down a sheriff's deputy near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Larimer County.

She told deputies that a man she believed to be armed had kidnapped her. Deputies, investigators, and members of the Larimer County All Hazard/Crisis Response Team were called to the scene. Highway 34 was closed down for about an hour while the investigation continued.

They caught up with the suspect, 32-year-old Abraham Martinez of Greeley. According to the post, Martinez has been booked for warrants on several charges:

''Felony Arrest Warrant for Vehicular Eluding, bond $300.00 Failure to Appear Misdemeanor Warrant, Driving Under Restraint, bond $2000.00 Failure to Appear Misdemeanor Warrant, Criminal Mischief, bond $1000.00

The Greeley Police Department will be the primary agency investigating the alleged kidnapping complaint.

No further information will be provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office."