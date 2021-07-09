Weld County Deputy Accused Of Sex With Jail Inmate
A 32-year-old Weld County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for allegedly having an "intimate relationship'' with at least one inmate at the Weld County Jail, according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
According to the post, 32-year-old Jason Hilyer of Greeley was originally placed on paid administrative leave on June 29 when the allegations were reported to jail staff.
That investigation led to his arrest, according to the post:
''Hillyer was arrested Thursday and booked at 3:03 p.m. into the Weld County Jail on one count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony, following extensive investigations by Internal Affairs and the sheriff’s office’s criminal Investigations Unit. Hillyer was placed on non-paid administrative leave following his arrest.
Hillyer was hired as a jail deputy on June 18, 2018.
No additional details can be released at this time due to the active, ongoing investigation.''
Anyone with information on the allegations against Hilyer is being asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970356-4015.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.