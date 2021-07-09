Weld County Deputy Accused Of Sex With Jail Inmate

A 32-year-old Weld County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for allegedly having an "intimate relationship'' with at least one inmate at the Weld County Jail, according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, 32-year-old Jason Hilyer of Greeley was originally placed on paid administrative leave on June 29 when the allegations were reported to jail staff.

That investigation led to his arrest, according to the post:

''Hillyer was arrested Thursday and booked at 3:03 p.m. into the Weld County Jail on one count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony, following extensive investigations by Internal Affairs and the sheriff’s office’s criminal Investigations Unit. Hillyer was placed on non-paid administrative leave following his arrest.

Hillyer was hired as a jail deputy on June 18, 2018.

No additional details can be released at this time due to the active, ongoing investigation.''

Anyone with information on the allegations against Hilyer is being asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970356-4015.