Search Underway For Man Who Tried To Run Over Weld County Deputy

Weld County authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to run over a deputy sheriff and dragged the deputy for several feet on Wednesday.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the incident started with a traffic stop at 1:3o p.m. in Del Camino, as deputies were attempting to contact a man driving a red Nissan with stolen plates at a McDonald's.

The man tried to flee, according to the post:

''Deputies opened the car door to try to prevent the driver from leaving but he shifted in reverse, striking a deputy with the door and dragging him several feet. The driver then shifted back into drive and sped from the scene.''

The suspect is shown in the above photo.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to call Deputy Castillo at [970] 400-4547. Tipsters can also call the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the Crime Stoppers website to submit tips. The suspect should be considered dangerous and should not be approached,

Anyone submitting information that leads to the arrest and filing of charges against the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.