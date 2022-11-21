Federal Judge Sentences Three Men For Sex Crimes

A federal judge recently sentenced two Wyoming men and one Montana man for sex crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. District Court records.

Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Tayor Jeffery Bain, 36, of Richey, Montana, for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Bain took a girl under 18 from Wyoming to Utah to take indecent liberties with her from May 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2019, according to the indictment.

As part of a plea agreement, two other counts were dismissed at Bain's sentencing.

Bain received to 14 years imprisonment to be followed by 10 years of supervised probation after his release of custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dawson County Montana Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry Jacobson.

Johnson sentenced Andrew Ray Oldman, 21, of Riverton for abusive sexual contact. Overton received one year three months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from custody, and pay $131 in restitution.

The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Gist.

Johnson also sentenced Wolfe Jontaylor Willow, 37, of Crowheart, Wyoming for failure to register as a sex offender.

Willow received two years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation after his release from custody. Willow is required to register due to criminal history dating back to 2011.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore.

