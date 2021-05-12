Suspect Arrested On First-Degree-Murder Charges In Colorado Death

A 34-year-old Eaton, Colorado man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies were called to the 400 block of Wall Street in East Eaton at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person found dead in their home. Investigators spoke to witnesses on the scene and identified Gabriel Faudoa as a suspect.

Faudoa had allegedly driven away in a stolen car, but sheriff's deputies and Eaton police found him around 8:30 near Fifth and Wall Streets, where he was questioned before being arrested on charges of First-Degree murder, robbery, and aggravated auto theft.

According to the post, Faudoa had been convicted in 2019 of second-degree assault charges in connection with strangulation. He had been sentenced to six years in prison but had been released after serving 20 months. The name of the victim in Tuesday's homicide has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 356-4015.