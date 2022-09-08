Larimer County Man Faces Multiple Felony Sex Crime Charges

A 43-year-old Estes Park man is facing multiple felony sex charges after being arrested on Sept. 3, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, the sheriff's office got a tip in September. 2021 about Kevin Thomas Ryan allegedly downloading illegal images at his home. The tip had originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As the investigation progressed, the sheriff's office got a felony arrest warrant for Ryan and a search warrant for his home in Estes Park. Ryan was arrested in Longmont on September 3 and his home was searched soon after that.

Investigators say they also learned that Ryan had sexual contact with a minor, and believe he may have victimized other children. Anyone who knows of any other children victimized by Ryan or who has any other information on the case is being asked to call Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crimestoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. The post says Ryan is facing the following charges:

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F3)

Enticement of a Child (F4)

Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child (F4)

Internet Luring of a Child (F5)

Obscenity (F6)

He was booked into the Larmer County Jail and his bond was set at $45,000.