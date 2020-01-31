Weinstein Rape Accuser Testifying in Pivotal Trial Moment

The woman whose rape allegations are at the heart of the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein was testifying Friday in a pivotal moment for both sides in his trial.

The woman told the jury in a morning court session how Weinstein talked about nurturing her acting career, but pressured her for sex.

She is one of several women who have accused Weinstein of violating them.

Weinstein's lawyers plan to seize on her complicated history with the disgraced film producer, including warm emails, as they look to raise doubts about her credibility.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.