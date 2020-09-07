Alluding to the novel series that served as the inspiration for Game of Thrones, the National Weather Service in Riverton called Labor Day in Wyoming a "song of fire and ice."

Despite much of the Cowboy State being under a Red Flag warning, Wyoming will see winter weather moving into the state Monday.

According to the NWS, Casper should see rain beginning late Monday afternoon. The snow should arrive sometime after 9 p.m.

Forecasters predict as much as eight inches of snow in the Casper area. Up to 18 inches could fall on Casper Mountain.

They also say to expect travel impacts.