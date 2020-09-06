On Saturday, temperatures in Casper reached into the upper 90s. Not 24 hours later, the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a winter weather watch that will take effect Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

According to the weather service, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in lower elevations, while 6 to 12 inches are possible on Casper Mountain.

Traffic may also become difficult thanks to slick and slushy roads. Damage to trees may lead to damaged power lines and even power outages.

"Mountain recreation could be life-threatening to those caught unprepared for severe weather conditions," the weather service said. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashing, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."