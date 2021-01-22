The National Weather Service in Riverton is once again advising Wyoming residents to be ready for dangerous road conditions this weekend.

According to the weather agency, snow is expected to spread from the south to the north Friday night, with the best chance for accumulating snow across central and southern Wyoming.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Saturday, according to the report.

"Hazardous travel conditions are expected across the region, including I-80 and I-25 around Casper," the weather service said.

Forecasters add, the greatest possibility for snowfall of more than 4 inches is southeast of Casper and in the southwest mountains.