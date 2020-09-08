Weather Service: Casper Mountain Got 17 Inches of Snow

The National Weather Service in Riverton says as much as 17 inches of snow fell on Casper Mountain as a winter storm moved through the area.

Mills saw 9 inches while south Casper saw 11.

Other places in the Cowboy State with significant snowfall include:

Lander, 12 inches

Dubois, 8 inches

South Pass City, 12 inches

Meeteetse: 11 inches

Additionally, some areas in Wyoming saw high winds. South Pass City, for example, saw winds reaching 71 mph shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Gusts up to 86 mph were recorded at the Rock Springs Airport at roughly 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Read the full report here.