WATCH: Josh Allen’s Father Sings National Anthem at University of Wyoming

Former University of Wyoming quarterback and NFL superstar, Josh Allen, was not able to attend Friday night's Pokes game against the Air Force Academy, but his father, Joel Allen, did sing the National Anthem to open the evenings festivities (while wearing his son's Buffalo Bills jersey).

Unfortunately for the fans that couldn't be in attendance live, Joel's performance wasn't aired on national television. There was a bright light at the end of the tunnel as Cowboy State Daily posted footage of the event to their official YouTube channel, along with a detailed caption that read:

Ever since word got out that former University of Wyoming quarterback and current NFL star Josh Allen's dad would be singing the National Anthem at the Cowboys - Air Force football game on Friday night, Wyoming fans couldn't wait to see it. But when CBS didn't broadcast the National Anthem and the University of Wyoming only released a :32 clip of Joel Allen's performance, fans have been asking for the full thing. Cowboy State Daily received dozens of emails and messages asking for the entire clip. Finally, after comparing the only footage that seemed to be in existence (the disappointing :32 second clip) to the Zapruder film and asking our readers for help finding the full version, Jennifer Linn Moore, a devout Cowboys fan from Rawlins, stepped up and provided us the whole thing. Jennifer owns Jennifer Moore Photography in Rawlins and was filming the video for a friend from her seats at War Memorial. The performance is fantastic. Much thanks to Jennifer for giving all University of Wyoming fans something to truly enjoy.

Check out the video below of Joel singing the National Anthem. How do you rate his performance?

