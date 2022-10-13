Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef

Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?

Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef.

Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer full of beef through the end of October.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Beef Council began promoting beef tailgaiting during the last week of September through social media with recipes and gameday giveaways.

Wyoming Beef Council, Facebook Wyoming Beef Council, Facebook loading...

Later a video aired during the game featuring Tony Romo, Beef, It's What's for Dinner spokesman and former NFL quarterback who encouraged fans to choose beef for grilling.

The Wyoming Beef Council (WBC) was established in 1971 to promote, research and educate the Wyoming beef industry. The Council is comprised of five members, who are appointed by Wyoming's governor.

The members set priorities for the WBC, determine funding allowances and evaluate programs. They represent all segments of beef production within Wyoming including range cattle, dairy cattle and feedlots. WBC programs are funded by the $1-per-head beef checkoff collected on all Wyoming cattle when they are sold.

According to the state’s Department of Agriculture, Wyoming is one of a few states who has added agricultural lands in recent years, and ranks first in the nation for average farm/ranch land mass. The USDA/NASS statistics for 2017 show Wyoming was home to 1,307,731 cattle and generated over $1.1 billion in sales that year.

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper

New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling Season