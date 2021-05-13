WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel- ‘Liz Cheney Cancelled by Same People Who Hate Cancel Culture’

As the war of words between former president Donald Trump and, now, former House Republican Chair Liz Cheney continues, it seems as if everybody in media is offering their opinion. Some support Trump and believe that Cheney 'got what was coming to her.' Others, even if they don't agree with Cheney politically, respect that she stood her ground in the face of a political fall from grace.

Jimmy Kimmel, during one of his nightly monologues, addressed the 'Cheney Situation,' as fans of Pulp Fiction might call it. He also called out the alleged hypocrisy of Cheney's removal from her seat.

"Republicans in Washington voted to remove Liz Cheney from her spot as the 3rd highest ranking member of the House," Kimmel began. "I never thought I'd be 'pro-Cheney,' in any way, but it has happened. She was removed, basically, for telling the truth."

Kimmel then rehashed the previous days' events, recapping what Cheney said, what Republicans did and the former president's public reaction.

"Cheney gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the House last night," he said. "Which was empty because all of her colleagues left. She said 'All Republicans must speak the truth, the election was not stolen.'"

"So, she had to go," Kimmel stated sardonically. "You know, you can't have Republicans going around saying 'Biden won the election;' people might get the right idea."

(Break for applause).

Kimmel continued with his monologue, stating that "Liz Cheney was one of the very few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. She has been outspoken in her criticism, and so House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initiated a vote to have her removed."

Kimmel stated that he was confused by the purported hypocrisy.

"I thought these guys hated cancel culture," he quipped. "Aren't they the ones that...?"

Kimmel then read Trump's reaction to Cheney's removal.

"Do you think he has these pre-written and just fills them in like Mad Libs?" Kimmel asked.

"Why are the Republicans so afraid of Donald Trump," Kimmel asked. "They're the ones giving him power by pulling stunts like this. But Liz Cheney isn't backing down. She said today she'll do everything she can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."

And then, the final punchline.

"You know, she's used to this," he said. "Her dad was a Dick, too."

Video of the monologue can be seen below, and it is cued up to begin with Kimmel's comments on Cheney and Trump: