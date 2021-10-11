WATCH: Frankie MacDonald Warns Wyoming of Imminent Snow Storm

Everyone's favorite amateur meteorologist, Frankie MacDonald, is back with his on point prediction of the upcoming snow storm heading to Casper and Cheyenne this week.

Frankie's prediction is pretty much spot on with reports from other major weather outlets. As matter of fact, it was reported earlier last week (Wednesday, October 6th, 2021), that up to a foot of snow is expected in the Casper area alone. Frankie did go into much more detail though, adding that the ensuing rain would turn into snow as the temperatures drop overnight.

Frankie also stated that right now is good time to make sure you have everything you need to get through the next few days. He stressed how important it is to not wait until the last minute. He suggested going grocery shopping, having chargers for your cellphone and other devices (presumably for your vehicle) and other survivor gear.

Probably one of the most important points Frankie made was to make sure your taking your time on the roads. No matter how safe you think you're being, definitely slow down, especially on the highways.

As always, Frankie ended the short, two-minute video with his signature phrase:

Take care and stay safe and don't get caught in the major storm. Stay warm and be safe.

