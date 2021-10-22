Trump Announces Launch of Media Company, Social Media Site
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he’s launching a new media company with its own social media platform nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “TRUTH Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.
Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook.
