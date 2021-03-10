Casper Could Receive Up To 13 Inches of Snow This Weekend

According to the latest models from Weather Underground, Casper could get snow totals up to 13 inches.

In addition to the snow levels that the recent snow storm dropped, Casper could possibly see much more this coming weekend. Weather Underground is currently predicting almost 10 inches of snow on Saturday and over 3 inches of snow on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Underground

This is of course subject to change, but a big cold front is moving in from the north and central Wyoming is currently in the direct path. It could be worse. Current models are predicting over 2 feet of snow n the Denver area over this weekend. If you are planning a trip down south this weekend, it may be time to reconsider.

You can always monitor the weather right here. Don't be fooled by our recent warm temperatures, winter is not done yet.

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming