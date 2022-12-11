According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Sunday and a winter storm is expected from Monday afternoon to Wednesday.

The southwest winds on Sunday will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, though higher gusts of up to 65 mph could be felt across the south side of Casper.

US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming via Facebook

There is also an elevated blow-over risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, especially along Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper.

The winter storm may drop 4 to 8 inches of snow at lower elevations in Natrona County, and 12 to 18 inches on Casper mountain.

There is a 30% chance of snow on Monday, mostly by 4 p.m., which increases to 90% by Monday evening and on Tuesday with an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

