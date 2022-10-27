WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

10/28 UPDATE:

The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him.

According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue.

Google Maps
loading...

The post did not indicate a date and time, and a text message to the police seeking more information was not immediately returned.

"Security footage shows the suspect entered a detached garage and proceeded to steal outdoor power equipment," the post reads.

Get our free mobile app

Police believe the burglar -- a bearded Black man who was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, a chain necklace, and a New York Yankees ball cap -- was able to gain entry through an unlocked door.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective King at 307-633-6648.

READ MORE:

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.

In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
Filed Under: 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, Burglary, cheyenne, cheyenne police department, crime, garage, help needed identifying burglar, outdoor power equipment, security footage, video, wyoming
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio