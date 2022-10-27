10/28 UPDATE:

The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him.

According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue.

The post did not indicate a date and time, and a text message to the police seeking more information was not immediately returned.

"Security footage shows the suspect entered a detached garage and proceeded to steal outdoor power equipment," the post reads.

Police believe the burglar -- a bearded Black man who was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, a chain necklace, and a New York Yankees ball cap -- was able to gain entry through an unlocked door.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective King at 307-633-6648.

