WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
10/28 UPDATE:
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him.
According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue.
The post did not indicate a date and time, and a text message to the police seeking more information was not immediately returned.
"Security footage shows the suspect entered a detached garage and proceeded to steal outdoor power equipment," the post reads.
Police believe the burglar -- a bearded Black man who was wearing a light-colored T-shirt, a chain necklace, and a New York Yankees ball cap -- was able to gain entry through an unlocked door.
Anyone who recognizes the burglar or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Detective King at 307-633-6648.
