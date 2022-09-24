PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn

It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day.

The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this year, it was bigger, brighter, and better than ever before.

As Aquile provided the soundtrack to the season, hundreds of Casperites gathered at The Station to usher in the fall season.

There were pumpkins for sale, courtesy of Albertson's. There were some incredible gifts and goodies available from a variety of vendors, including home decor from Rustic Flair Creations, candles and lotions and more from Space Value Apothecary, incredible cookies and brownies and other baked goods from Text It Treats, delicious Salsa from Not Your Mama's Salsa, and so much more.

Backwards Distilling Company was on hand, serving up a delicious fall-themed cocktail.

There was a train ride for the kiddos and an actual horse-drawn wagon for all of the families, courtesy of Power River Percherons.

"We've been doing this for four or five years now," said Julie Cushman, who owns Powder River Percherons along with her husband, Mike. "We bought our first team about 20 years ago probably and just keep adding to it. We've got a six-horse hitch, so we do parades and things."

Julie said that one of the highlights of their year is being able to come out for David Street Station's Fall Fest.

"I feel bad for the people that have to stand in line for so long," Julie laughed. But I love the smiles on their faces and the kids just love it. Everybody seems to love it. It's something they don't get to see very often, so we're here and that's what we're providing, to make them happy."

That line was a long one. The horse-drawn wagon ride was, arguably, the highlight of the entire event.

"We run a six-horse hitch and before Covid, we'd do 25 or 30 appearances a year," Mike said. "But then we also do more community-oriented events. But it's fun. The horses draw attention. Good attention."

Mike said that they have 11 horses. The two horses who were providing the rides for Fall Fest are named Larry and Whaler. And they were very good boys.

"My favorite part is just seeing peoples' reactions," Mike said. "It's fun watching them try to get selfies with the horses and stuff."

Selfies, rides, even just petting the horses; Larry and Whaley were quite possibly the biggest attraction of the Fall Fest.

But they certainly weren't the only.

Dance Evolutions put on a few performances for the adoring crowd. There were also games and other activities.

It was, in essence, the perfect way to usher in the perfect season. And it all happened at the David Street Station Fall Fest.

Photos from the event can be seen below: