‘Summer Fest’ Returning to City of Mills This July

Last year, the City of Mills was taken over by 'Summer Fest' - a day-long celebration that included music, food, drink, games, and so much more. It was the city's 100th year of existence, and they celebrated in a big way. This year won't be quite as spectacular, but the City of Mills has announced that Summer Fest is returning on July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We've been doing Summer Fest for the last five years," said Sara McCarthy, a City of Mills City Council member. "Like always, it's going to be across from city hall, along the river. It's going to feature local bands, including Aquile. And there will be lots of food trucks, eleven bouncy houses for the kids, face painting, lots of games for adults and kids and, of course, alcohol."

Because what's a celebration without alcohol?

McCarthy even stated that a few of the food trucks are brand new to Mills and Casper, and they'll be making their debut at Summer Fest.

The most important part? The event is free to attend. Obviously folks will have to pay for their food and bev, but the admission, the music, the bouncy houses, the games - none of it will cost a thing.

And the reason it's free is because the Mills City Council wanted an event that was exclusively theirs; something that would bring the community together.

"About 5 years ago, the mayor and I were talking about how we needed to get the community involved in more things; like more community stuff to come together and have fun together," McCarthy revealed. "But it needed to be free. That was super important to us. And so we came up with this community event where our vision was somewhere for the community to come together and have food, and hear live music, and the kids can run and have fun, while the adults could also have a good time."

McCarthy said the first year was "a little rocky," but they definitely found their footing. Last year's event was one of the highlights of the summer, for Mills and Casper residents. And this year will prove to offer more of the same.

"If I could choose one word for this event, it would be 'Togetherness,'" McCarthy stated. "It's bringing our community together to do something fun, something free, and something that just allows us to be, well, together."

Summer Fest is happening on July 9th, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, keep checking back with the City of Mills website and their Facebook page.

Photos from last year's event can be seen below