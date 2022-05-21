Funky Junk Artisan Market Happening Saturday in Downtown Casper

The sun is shining (well, ish), the birds are chirping, and summer is on its way (it just takes a little extra longer to get here in Wyoming) which can only mean one thing- the return of the Funky Junk Artisan Market.

The Funky Junk Spring Edition event is happening Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m at the corner of 6th and Durbin Street in Downtown Casper.

Funky Junk will feature a variety of vendors selling homemade art, clothing, crafts, and more. It will also feature various food trucks, a beer garden, live music and more.

Bands playing on Saturday include Kevin Paul's Ghost, Ford & Fossil, John May & Heath McAteer, and Casper native and The Voice star Aquile.

Funky Junk is, for all intents and purposes, an enormous block party. It's one of the first events of the summer season and it's a phenomenal way to fellowship with fellow community members, check out incredible pieces of art, eat some great food, drink some great beer, and listen to some great music.

It's the first real big party of the summer and it's all happening Saturday from 10-5.

For more information, you can visit the Funky Junk website or its Facebook page.