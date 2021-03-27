WATCH: Barrasso Claims Biden Administration Censored Border Wall Footage

As promised, Senator John Barrasso, along with Senator Ted Cruz and others arrived at the southern border between Texas and Mexico this week, in an effort to showcase the situations at the border wall.

Get our free mobile app

Barrasso said that he and his colleagues would be performing a "midnight patrol" of the border.

Previously, Barrasso stated that "The American people should be able to see for themselves the crisis that the Biden admin's policies have created."

This led some to believe that Barrasso and his colleagues would be posting video footage of their actual patrol.

So far, however, Senator Barrasso has only posted three videos to his social media pages, which showcase him repeating many of the sentiments he has espoused, regarding President Biden's border policies. He claimed this was because the Biden Administration censored the video footage they were attempting to film.

In one video, which aired on Fox News, Barrasso stated his reasons for coming to the border.

"We came here for a number of reasons," Senator Barrasso started. "Number one, we wanted to thank the Border Patrol for the job they do every day and every night. We met with them last night and went on a midnight patrol with them. They told us that their job got a lot, lot, harder on January 20; the day that Joe Biden became President of the United States."

Barrasso continued, stating that "As we were with them last night, in the darkness, across the river we could see the traffickers, and the coyotes, and the smugglers on the other side of the river with their bright lights, almost as bright as that television light right there, and they were taunting our border agents, saying 'You cannot stop us now,'"

Barrasso said "That's what our agents are up against as a result of the policies of the Biden Administration. Today we went to the Donna facility. And what we saw were young people crammed in like sardines; something none of us would want for any of our own children. And as we tried and did video what was happening there to share with the country and the world, the Biden Administration censors tried to stop us."

Senator Ted Cruz, who recently crossed the border himself from Texas to Mexico, called the Donna facility "A tent city."

"Yesterday, President Biden held a press conference," Barrasso said. "And he said that the great majority of families who come here illegally are being sent back. That's not true, and either he doesn't know it or won't admit it to the American people. The Border Patrol will tell you it's not true. The Senators who are here today will tell you it's not true. The men and women in the field will tell you it's not true."

Barrasso then challenged President Biden to allow the press into these facilities in order to showcase what was actually happening.

"It's time to let the press in to see what is happening, and the tragedy that this administration has brought on to our nation," he concluded.

CNN reports that "Immigration has been one of Biden's weakest points. Biden rated poorest on immigration in a CNN/SSRS poll from earlier this month. Among all adults, his approval clocked in at a mere 43% compared to a disapproval rating of 49%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll similarly had his approval rating on immigration at 41%. With registered voters, CNN's poll put Biden at a 41% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating."

Recently, President Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the efforts regarding the border crisis, but both the President and the Vice President have not yet offered details on their plans.

During the President's press conference last week, he stated that the new surge of immigrants looking to cross the border is the result of the previous administration's efforts, or lack thereof.

"So this new surge we’re dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to — and to stop what’s happening," President Biden stated. "And so, this increase has been consequential, but the Vice President has agreed — among the multiple other things that I have her leading — and I appreciate it — agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept re- — the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders — at their borders."

Both Republicans and Democrats agree that there is an ongoing border crisis currently, and according to the videos posted to his social mediums, Senator Barrasso believes the first step to be taken should be allowing the American people to see what exactly is going on at the border.

Videos that Senator Barrasso uploaded can be seen below.

