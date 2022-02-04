Watch a Hero Colorado Deputy Save a Dog from a Burning Car

It's been said that not all heroes wear capes. I believe that is true especially for a Colorado deputy who's quick thinking and brave actions saved a dog from a burning car.

Get our free mobile app

Based on the time stamp, this happened in the southern part of Denver on January 22, 2022. The Douglas County Sheriff's Department shared the video on Facebook that showed how fast a deputy acted when he pulled up on a burning vehicle scene and was told there was an animal inside. The deputy's name is Michael Gregorek.

Get our free mobile app

NewsNation Now added some additional backstory with the deputy explaining why he reacted the way he did.

This story has a happy ending as the dog is doing just fine and did not suffer any serious burn injuries. It's another example of a brave police officer who acted without concern for his own safety resulting in a family not losing a precious family member which this dog definitely is.

Well done, Deputy Gregorek.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)