Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain her when that happens.

The criminal complaint did not state where Oliver lives, even though she allegedly conducted much of her business in Natrona County.

The single count listed in the criminal complaint is "conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin." If convicted, she faces a punishment of 10 years to life imprisonment.

The case began in May 2021 when Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents began looking at the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, according to the criminal complaint filed by a DCI agent.

Agents observed Oliver -- also known as "Beeps" -- traveling to Colorado, Arizona and cities in Wyoming to obtain controlled substances and then distribute them in Natrona, Laramie, Albany, Campbell and Fremont counties.

Agents conducted controlled drug buys from her through an electronically monitored confidential informant and an undercover agent from May through December 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 17, law enforcement interviewed Oliver about her involvement in drug trafficking.

After an initial denial, she admitted to receiving up to 1 ounce -- 28 grams -- of methamphetamine from sources in Colorado and Wyoming -- often doing business through Facebook.

Oliver also admitted distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills -- nicknamed "blues" -- in Wyoming. She also said the most fentanyl she received was between 80 and 100 pills at a time.

The DCI agent reviewed her Facebook account and conversations she had concerned sales and purchases of one-pound quantities of methamphetamine at $4,000 each, and quarter-pound sales of methamphetamine for $1,300. Black tar heroin and fentanyl sales were discussed as well, according to the criminal complaint.

The agent wrote that the statement "is intended to show merely that there is sufficient probable cause and does not set forth all of my knowledge about this matter."

Nonprofit agency Uprising shares information about human trafficking and exploitation