Warm Day Today In SE Wyoming, Unsettled Weather The Next Few Days

Expect a much warmer day today, than cooler and more unsettled weather the rest of this week, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted the following graphic and statement on its website:

Much Warmer Today Unsettled Forecast for Upcoming Work Week. Expect temperatures to be some 10 to 15 degrees warmer today compared to yesterday's high temperatures. But cooler, wetter weather will be prevalent over the next few days:

Forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle for the upcoming week calls for unsettled weather. Looking at daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the Laramie Range. With area getting rainfall and anticipated northeast upslope winds, morning fog and low clouds are definitely possible, for areas east of the Laramie Range. Temperatures stay cool through the upcoming week with upper 70s to mid 80s widespread. Perhaps our best day for showers and storms occurs Thursday when we see a strong monsoonal surge into the area. Stay tuned!