Visit Casper Launches Business Challenge, Offering $25K

Visit Casper, the official destination management organization for Natrona County, announced that they are launching the 'Visit Casper Business Challenge.'

According to a press release from Visit Casper, this new challenge is being done in an effort to help boost Casper's visitor economy, as well as to drive destination growth for the city. It's also being done to empower business owners and big thinkers.

Per the Visit Casper website, "It’s no secret the tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As a way to stimulate recovery of the visitor economy and drive new growth in the sector Visit Casper is pleased to offer an opportunity that could launch a few lucky entrepreneur’s dreams into reality. The Visit Casper Business Challenge seeks to catalyze tourism in the Casper area by providing seed money for existing or new businesses in the travel & hospitality industry."

To take part in the challenge, participants must complete an application, which will be followed by a semi-final and then final round of interviews by a panel of judges who will determine who might be eligible to apply to the $25,000 seed fund.

The release states that this is a new initiative, strategically designed to "serve as a catalyst for existing or new businesses in the travel and hospitality industry in Natrona County."

“This program is unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Jim Ruble, Chairman of the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council. “While Casper is already an amazing destination, we know the tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by coronavirus. To continue to grow and have travel and hospitality remain as major economic drivers for Natrona County, we must be bold, creative and strategic. I cannot wait to see what Casper’s innovators bring to the table through this challenge.”

In addition to the $25K, the winner of the challenge will also receive a one-on-one mentorship and in-kind legal, financial and marketing support/services.

“Tourism is a vital part of Natrona County’s economy,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “To continue to develop our destination, it’s imperative that we play an active role in bringing new ideas to the forefront. We’re looking forward to seeing what area entrepreneurs have in mind to help Casper grow.”

Per the release, to apply for the Visit Casper Business Challenge, applicants must meet the following qualifications:

You must reside in Natrona County, Wyoming.

You must have an existing business or idea for a business that would serve visitors and grow visitation in the area.

Product and service businesses are encouraged to apply, while submissions may be entered by individuals or teams.

Submit your idea no later than September 24, 2021.

The Visit Casper Business Challenge is made possible through CARES funding. The release notes that all seed fund disbursements will be awarded by December 20, 2021.

For more information, as well as the rules and regulations for the challenge, visit www.visitcasperbusinesschallenge.com