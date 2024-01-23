Visit Casper Business Development Nets Near $40 Million for Natrona County

Visit Casper’s Business Development efforts delivered an economic impact of $39,156,105 to Natrona County last year.

“Meetings, groups and events are an integral part of Visit Casper’s marketing efforts,” said Luke Gilliam, Director of Sales & Development for Visit Casper. “Our office strategically works to bring – and keep – year-round events in Casper, providing us with the ability to bolster room nights and provide a sustainable impact to businesses throughout Natrona County.”

In addition to contributing more than $39 million to the local economy, Casper saw the largest lodging tax collections in Visit Casper’s history during July, August, September and October 2023.

During 2023, Visit Casper secured new business contracts, while continuing to support and sustain long-time events like the College National Finals Rodeo. 2023 highlights included the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, US Biathlon National Championships and high school state tournaments, which delivered an estimated $22 million into the local economy.

In 2024, the organization anticipates major impacts including:

NJCAA Tournaments (2024 + 2025): 1,000 room nights, $1.3 million economic impact

IRU (2024): 800 room nights, $100 million in economic impact to the State of Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (2024): 400 room nights

United Methodist Church – Mountain Sky Conference (2024): 1,200 room nights

