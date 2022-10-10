VIDEO: Wyoming Woman Hospitalized After Buck Attack

Wanda stepped outside of her home in Evanston Wyoming to drive her husband to an appointment.

There was a buck in the driveway. The buck was enjoying some shade and sleeping. They startled each other.

This is not a good season to get nose to nose with a buck. They are aggressive.

You can hear her husband's voice telling her to backup, and she does.

But her little dog goes after the buck, and the buck strikes at the dog. The dog yelps in pain.

She strikes back by yelling and hitting it in the head with her purse.

The buck rushes her with his antlers and stabs her in the belly.

Wanda suffered 7 puncture wounds. You can see her husband jump in to try and get the buck to back off.

Quite literally her husband, Daniel, grabbed the buck by the horns and the two wrestled. But the buck is young and in good shape. Wanda's husband is old and frail.

A UPS driver helped Wanda into a car and a neighbor drover her to the hospital.

Wanda will be in the hospital for several days. She will be okay.

The buck was found by a wildlife officer and he put the animal down. This is always done after an animal attacks humans.

Here is the video of the encounter from a local news station.

It is tempting to look at deer and think, how beautiful. But also remember that they are wild animals. When they get scared they will attack. Those horns are not up there for decoration.

Anyone can understand Wanda wanting to protect her little dog. Yet still the best option would have been to move back into the house and give the buck a moment to run off. The animal is scared. Give it space.

