Take A Look At The Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 Concert Schedule

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 kicks off on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The event began in 1897 where the main focus was the rodeo events. As the years passed, "The Daddy Of 'Em All" has grown into a massive event that includes a carnival midway, an air show, top-name entertainment, professional bull riding shows, and an off-grounds pancake breakfast as well as parades.

Here at My Country 95.5 we're chomping at the bit to head south and enjoy some live music at the night shows (followed by more music and dancing at the Buckin' A Saloon).

Below is this year's concert lineup, along with links to purchase tickets.

Friday July 22, 2022 8:00 pm Jason Aldean featuring Gabby Barrett and John Morgan

Saturday July 23, 2022 8:00 pm Dierks Bentley featuring Chancey Williams

Sunday July 24, 2022 8:00 pm Parker McCollum featuring Ian Munsick and Brett Kissel

Wednesday July 27, 2022 8:00 pm Kid Rock featuring Night Ranger

Thursday July 28, 2022 8:00 pm Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll, Nelly

Friday July 29, 2022 8:00 pm Sam Hunt featuring Russell Dickerson

Saturday July 30, 2022 8:00 pm Brooks and Dunn featuring Elvie Shane

If you're attending any of these concerts, make sure you send us your pics and videos using the My Country 95.5 App so we can enjoy the fun along with you.

