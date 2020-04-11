Victim of South-Central Montana Shooting Identified

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — Officials in south-central Montana have released the name of a man who was shot and killed near a trailhead south of Red Lodge.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says 43-year-old Chad Rockman of Billings died Wednesday morning.

Three other people were in the area at the time of the shooting and McQuillan says all are cooperating with law enforcement, including the person who fired the weapon.

He did not release their names, any information about what led to the shooting or how many times Rockman was shot.