Veterans Flu Clinic Set for Thursday and Sept. 24 in Casper

The Casper Veterans Administration Clinic will conduct drive-through flu vaccine clinics on Thursday and on Sept. 24, according a news release from the Sheridan VA Health Care System.

Enrolled veterans may go to the VA clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. either day at 4140 S. Poplar St., and follow the signs and cones in the parking lot.

They will need their VA identification and a mask to participate. Veterans who do not have masks will be given one.

Veterans who have a fever, cough or other coronavirus symptom should not attend the flu clinics. They also should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

The VA says getting a flu vaccine this fall is more important than ever to protect yourself, your family, friends, and coworkers, especially as flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu. During the 2019-2020 flu season, more than 4,600 veterans were hospitalized at VA medical centers, and more than 600 of them required intensive care stays.

For more information, call the clinic at (307) 235-4143.

