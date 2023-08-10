Women Veterans Invited to Free, Full Day of Fun & Social Networking in Casper

Veterans Affairs staff invite all women Veterans to “Promoting Our Women Warriors (POWW),” a free, full-day opportunity to gather and learn from various professionals, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hilton Garden Inn, located in Casper, Wy.

The Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care System teams, along with staff from the Vet Center, are hosting this in-person gathering prepared for women Veterans, both enrolled and not enrolled with VA.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Come join us in person for a fun-filled day of booths, exhibits, and experiential learning opportunities such as: pelvic floor health, yoga, strength training, drum circle, Qigong, stress management, and a workshop for parents to name a few. See old friends while making new ones at this annual gathering.

NOTE: Space is limited to the first 150 registrants (link below.)

The theme is “Sisters in Service - Building Resilience by Weaving our Strengths” and there will be a variety of experiential learning opportunities surrounding it. This includes a presentation by keynote speaker Dr. Kyleanne Hunter, PhD, who is a Marine Corps combat veteran, senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, and co-editor of “Invisible Veterans: What Happens When Military Women Become Civilians Again.”

Additionally, Amy B. Otzel, LPC, LMHC, a retired U.S. Army behavioral health sergeant and Iraq War Veteran will be joining us. She will be sharing about her personal journey to empower her health and find healing from trauma, which has enhanced her endeavor to serving others as a skilled psychotherapist, passionate educator, and dedicated advocate.

An evening social event is planned for Friday, Sept. 15. There will be games and appetizers for women Veterans attending the POWW event to enjoy at the Casper Vet Center (next to the hotel) from 6 to 8 p.m. Please consider joining us for this fun casual gathering.

Details, including speaker bio and registration.

Veterans who have questions are encouraged to call Jenn Hall at 307-920-7794 or Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712.

