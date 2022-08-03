Very Hot Weather To Hit Southeast Wyoming on Thursday

While seasonal temperatures with some possible showers and thundershowers are expected in southeast Wyoming this afternoon (August 3), the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a return to hot weather can be expected over the next couple of days.

The agency is warning people to take "extra precautions outdoors," and some temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could top 100 degrees.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

''Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again this afternoon and tonight. Organized severe weather is not expected. However, some storms may contain gusty winds in excess of 50 MPH. Excessive heat returns for Thursday and Friday, with widespread highs in the 90s to lower 100s (warmest in western Nebraska). Monsoon moisture arrives in time for the weekend, bringing increased chances for measurable precipitation and much cooler temperatures."