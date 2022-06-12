Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins Set High Temperature Records

Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins all set high-temperature records for the date on Saturday, June 11.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. In fact, Cheyenne actually set two records with its reading of 95 degrees on Saturday.

Not only was the high temperature of 95 degrees the warmest ever recorded on June 11. But it was also the earliest 95-degree day on record.

That record had only stood since last year, however. In 2021, the mercury hit 95 on June 17. The weather service posted this statement on its website:

Record Heat Yesterday! Several record high temperatures were broken yesterday. Cheyenne reached 95F, which exceeded the previous daily record of 92 from 2013. Additionally, this was the earliest day in the season to reach 95F or warmer in Cheyenne. The previous record earliest 95+ day was June 17th, 2021. Record high temperatures were also set at Laramie and Rawlins. The 90F reading in Rawlins was the 4th earliest 90 degree day on record for the site. Today might be slightly cooler than yesterday, but another round of near record high temperatures is expected this afternoon, and again on Monday, before a cold front brings relief by Tuesday.