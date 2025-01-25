Vehicle collides with snowplow in Saturday morning wreck

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A snowplow making its rounds on U.S. Highway 30/287 north of Laramie was hit on Saturday morning.

According to reports from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane. The plow operator reduced their speed, flashed their lights and honked the horn in an attempt to gain the driver’s attention. At the last minute, the driver regained awareness and swerved to avoid the snowplow, but struck it in the process.

There were no injuries to the operator of the snowplow. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. at milepost 310.5 on U.S. 30/287 near the Bosler Junction. Road conditions at the time were reported as slick, with snowfall but clear visibility.

This marks the eighth plow to be hit this season in the state and the third in District 1.