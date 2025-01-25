Obituary: Richard Robert ‘Rich’ Harris

Richard Robert “Rich” Harris: 1964 – 2025

Richard Robert “Rich” Harris, 60, was born Monday, February 10, 1964, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Janet Beatrice “Jan” (VanDine) and Robert Allen “Beeb” Harris. Rich married the love of his life, Christine Marie Jozwik, on August 9, 1998. Together, they shared 27 years of marriage and a blended family that brought him great joy and pride.

Rich was characterized by his large stature, infectious smile, and an even bigger heart. Rich’s vibrant personality lives on through his children: Samantha “Sambo” (Dan) Wiederrecht, Monica (Dennis) Alm, Naomi “Nomers” (Cayle) Cooper, and Richard Harris; and his seven grandchildren: Noah “Noey,” Micah “Charlie Brown,” Jeremiah, Elijah “Big E” Wiederrecht, Brecken “Recken Brecken” Alm, Jace, and Rylan “Ry” Cooper. He also is survived by his siblings: Joyce (Bob) Pickett, Greg (Marcia) Harris, Judy (George) Hazen, and Julie Pierce.

He cherished his wife. Inspired by his father Beeb’s example of love, he worked tirelessly to express his affection through thoughtful gifts and daily acts of kindness. The definition of soul mates, Christine and Rich walked side by side through life’s many blessings and tribulations.

As a father, Rich set high expectations and encouraged his children and those he embraced as his own to pursue their passions with honesty and determination. He was their unwavering support, attending events and staying engaged with daily messages, playful banter, and heartfelt conversations.

Rich truly thrived as a grandfather. From the moment he held his first grandchild, he embraced his role, sharing life lessons and creating unforgettable memories together tinkering with RC cars, playing games, and enjoying the outdoors camping, attending events, and cruising in the Hummer.

In his nearly 25 years of service at the City of Douglas and the Douglas Police Department, and his work with the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Rich earned respect from colleagues as a proud and loyal employee who believed in treating others with dignity.

Rich was larger than life—loving, humorous, passionate, and occasionally blunt. He lived fully, laughed often, and loved deeply, leaving the world better than he found it, always seeking the good in others and giving his best.

Rich was preceded in death by his father, “Beeb”, on May 27, 1987; mother, “Jan”, on July 4, 2023; and Uncle “Hank” Alberts, on December 6, 1999.

Rich passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Sunday, January 19, 2025 of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Sara Phillippi of The Gathering officiating.

A reception will follow at The Gathering, 805 East Richards Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Graveside services will be held at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7430 West Yellowstone Highway, Casper, Wyoming on Friday, January 31, 2024 at 1 p.m.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com