Vegetation Fire Burns 1.5+ Acres in South Cheyenne, Cause Unknown
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a vegetation fire in south Cheyenne Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 2200 block of S. Greeley Highway shortly after 1 p.m.
Officials say the fire, which forced one lane of the highway to be closed for two hours, burned one-and-a-half to two acres of grass, brush, and trees.
"No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported," CFR said in a press release. "However, one parked/stored vehicle was damaged, with estimated damages at $6,000."
"(We) would like to remind all community members to be especially careful with fire, sparks, smoking, etc., during the very hot and extremely dry days of late summer," CFR added.
