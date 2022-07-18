Vegetation Fire Burns 1.5+ Acres in South Cheyenne, Cause Unknown

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a vegetation fire in south Cheyenne Friday afternoon.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 2200 block of S. Greeley Highway shortly after 1 p.m.

Officials say the fire, which forced one lane of the highway to be closed for two hours, burned one-and-a-half to two acres of grass, brush, and trees.

"No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported," CFR said in a press release. "However, one parked/stored vehicle was damaged, with estimated damages at $6,000."

"(We) would like to remind all community members to be especially careful with fire, sparks, smoking, etc., during the very hot and extremely dry days of late summer," CFR added.

