V-I-C-T-O-R-Y! Five Natrona County Students Advance to the State Spelling Bee

The Natrona County School District Spelling Bee showcased another year of literacy excellence and celebration for student participants.

Students not only demonstrated tremendous spelling skills and talents, but they also displayed good sportsmanship and public speaking skills, read a written statement from the NCSD.

Students in 2nd-8th grade completed the first round of written tests at their schools, including two tests with multiple-choice spelling and vocabulary words followed by one written spelling test.

"Congratulations to each of the students who shared their spelling talents in the individual school preliminary rounds; excellent work!" read the statement.

From the initial round, 25 spellers moved to the oral round of the District Spelling Bee.

The top 5 students who will move on to the State Spelling Bee include:

1st place, Abigail John - Casper Classical Academy

2nd place, Ben Munger - Summit Elementary

3rd place, Eddie Koch - Summit Elementary

4th place, Marie Holden - Casper Elementary

5th place, Tyler Clements - Summit Elementary

The NCSD Athletics & Activities office coordinates the District Spelling Bee.

To be part of next year's Spelling Bee, you can register your school with www.Scripps.com in early September.

