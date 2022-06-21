2 Casper Churches & NCSD Make Sure No Child Goes Hungry This Summer

No child should ever have to go without food, but the harsh reality is many children do often miss meals during the summer months when school is no longer in session.

The Natrona County School District, a couple of local churches (Christ United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church), the Casper Recreation Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming have all partnered together to make sure children 18 years old and younger have free lunch and snack options all summer long.

I had the pleasure of corresponding with Reverend Dan Odell, of the Christ United Methodist Church, who stated:

The free meals are for kids 18 and under. Parents can pick them up for their children and there are no requirements or identification required. We want to help hungry kids and we appreciate your assistance!

Here are the times, dates and locations for the free meals:

Boys and Girls Club (Main Branch) - June 8th through August 24th - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Casper Recreation Center - June 8th through August 19th - 11:00 am to 12:30 pm

First United Methodist Church - June 8th through August 26th - 11:30 am to 12:30 pm - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

This is an excellent program for all Casper youth. Make sure to spread the word.

