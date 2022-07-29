2022-2023 Bus Registration Now Open for Natrona County School District Students

It's that time of the year again. Summer is about halfway over which means the next school year isn't too far away (bad for kids, great for parents).

As proof of this, look no further than the announcement made today from the Natrona County School District regarding school bus registration, which is now officially open.

"We are excitedly preparing for a terrific 2022-2023 school year!" the NCSD wrote in a press release. "NCSD Bus Registration is now open for all families needing to register their students."

The release noted that if your student was an active bus rider during the previous school year (2021/2022), the student's bus registration will automatically roll over to the next school year. Parents do not need to register their students again.

But, if your student was registered for bus transportation last year but didn't actively ride the bus, parents must complete registration.

"We ask that families only register their students for bus transportation if they plan to ride the bus," the release stated. "By having accurate registration data of active bus riders, we are able to maintain effective and efficient transportation services for students."

The release also notes that if students have moved addresses since the last academic year, parents must log into their NCSD Parent Portal Infinite Campus account and update their address, and then re-register their student, even if they were an active bus rider.

Parents may register their students at this website.

The release states that route information will be released to families in August.