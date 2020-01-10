UW’s Mountain West Reaches 6-Year Deals With CBS, Fox Sports
The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media rights deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports that are worth a combined $270 million.
The agreements include football and men's basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season.
There are additional third-tier rights still in negotiation. This marks the inaugural arrangement between Fox and the league. The CBS Sports Network remains the primary television rights holder.
